McDavid gets shootout winner, puts Oilers over Predators 3-2

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid scored the shootout winner and added a goal in regulation for Edmonton Oilers in their 3-2 win over the Nashville Predators on Thursday night. Evan Bouchard also scored for the Oilers, who have now won three straight after going 2-11-2 in their previous 15 games. Edmonton goalie Mikko Koskinen stopped all three Nashville shootout attempts. Filip Forsberg scored his 200th career goal and Matt Duchene also had a goal for the Predators, who lost for the first time in four games. The Oilers tied an unfortunate franchise record by allowing the game’s first goal for the 11th straight game.