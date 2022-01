PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has a sore left knee and will miss Thursday night’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Lakers coach Frank Vogel said James is day to day. The Lakers play Friday night at Charlotte. The 37-year-old James is second in the league in scoring at 29.1 points per game. James has scored at least 25 points in 18 straight games. He scored 33 points on Tuesday in a win over the Nets.