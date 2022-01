CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Chris Knight had 16 points off the bench to lead Loyola Chicago to a 44-39 victory over Southern Illinois. Lucas Williamson, whose 13 points per game coming into the matchup led the Ramblers (15-3, 6-1 Missouri Valley Conference), had five points on 2-of-12 shooting. Lance Jones had 12 points for the Salukis (10-11, 3-6).