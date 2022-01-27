Kicker Robbie Gould shining in ‘Goulden’ years with 49ers

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — When the San Francisco 49ers placed the franchise tag on Robbie Gould three years ago, the kicker had a decision to make. He could re-sign or hang up his cleats after a long, successful career and head back home to the Chicago area to be with his wife and three kids. Gould opted to keep playing and it was for moments just like Saturday night. His 45-yard kick in a cold, snowy Green Bay delivered the Niners a 13-10 victory that left them two wins shy of Gould’s ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl.