Hillmon, No. 7 Michigan cruise past No. 22 Ohio State, 77-58

By JACOB BENGE

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Naz Hillmon scored 20 points and became Michigan’s career leader in rebounds as the No. 7 Wolverines beat No. 22 Ohio State 77-58. Hillmon surpassed Trish Andrew’s record of 928 rebounds during the second half. She finished with 12 for her third straight double-double and now has 935 rebounds. The Wolverines (18-2, 9-1 Big Ten) shot 49% and scored 36 points in the paint. The Buckeyes (15-4, 7-3 Big Ten) trailed by just seven points after the first quarter, but shot just 16.7% in the second to trail 38-23 at halftime. Michigan closed the second quarter on a 7-0 run.