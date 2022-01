JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jarius Hicklen and Jose Placer scored 24 points apiece as North Florida rolled to a 93-74 victory over Central Arkansas, snapping a seven-game losing streak. Carter Hendricksen had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Ospreys (5-16, 1-6 Atlantic Sun Conference). Camren Hunter had 17 points to top the Bears (6-13, 3-3).