Boston leads No. 1 South Carolina to 69-40 win over Ole Miss

By PETE IACOBELLI

AP Sports Writer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Aliyah Boston had 22 points and 12 rebounds for her 13th straight double-double and No. 1 South Carolina improved to 9-0 against ranked opponents this season with a 69-40 victory over No. 24 Mississippi. The game Thursday was a makeup from a postponed contest earlier this month and took the place of South Carolina’s yearly game with No. 10 UConn. But Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley didn’t want to miss a chance to chase down SEC leader Tennessee and subbed in the Rebels. Boston made sure her team took full advantage of the opportunity, winning their 14th straight in the series.