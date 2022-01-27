Blue Jackets bounce back, beat Rangers 5-3

By NICOLE KRAFT

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Boone Jenner and Sean Kuraly each had two goals and the Columbus Blue Jackets scored four straight to rally from an early deficit and beat the New York Rangers 5-3, breaking a three-game losing streak. Gus Nyquist also scored, Zach Werenski had three assists and Patrik Laine contributed two for the Blue Jackets, who trailed 2-0 less than five minutes into the game. Jenner also added an assist. A night after Columbus gave up a record 62 shots to Calgary in a 6-0 loss, Joonas Korpisalo stopped 33 for his fifth win. Artemi Panarin had a goal and two assists for the Rangers against his former team. Barclay Goodrow and Mika Zibanejad also scored.