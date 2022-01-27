Media in Beijing’s Olympics bubble enter surreal experience

BEIJING (AP) — For journalists covering the Beijing Winter Olympics, China’s strict pandemic measures are creating a surreal and somewhat frustrating experience. China requires electronic confirmation of the health status of those participating in or covering the Games. That kept Associated Press photo editor Yirmiyan Arthur on edge during her journey from New Delhi to Beijing via Tokyo on Tuesday. A colleague helped her download the app upon arrival in Beijing, but the presence of health workers in biohazard suits reminded her that restrictions would keep her inside the bubble requiring competitors, officials, staff and journalists to stay isolated from the general public. AP video journalist Johnson Lai is facing more stress because China has no formal relations with his Taiwan homeland.