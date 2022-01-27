AP source: Bears hire Colts DC Matt Eberflus as head coach

By JAY COHEN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Matt Eberflus is the new coach of the Chicago Bears, tasked with turning around a franchise mired in mediocrity for much of the past decade. A person with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed the move to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because there had been no announcement by the Bears. Eberflus has spent the past four years as Indianapolis’ defensive coordinator, helping turn around a unit that ranked among the league’s worst. The Colts ranked eighth on defense in 2020, though they slipped to 16th this season.