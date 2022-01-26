Wambach, Rogers, Jones on US Soccer inclusion panel

CHICAGO (AP) — Former players Abby Wambach, Robbie Rogers and Cobi Jones were appointed to a seven-person advisory council on inclusion by the U.S. Soccer Federation. Titled Game Changers United, the group also includes former Coca-Cola Co. vice president Ricardo Fort, Jay Vickers of the UNLV Sports & Research Initiative, Terri Cooper of Deloitte Consulting and Aimee Hoyt of Illumina. Wambach, the 2012 FIFA World Player of the Year, is gay. Rogers, who made 18 international appearances, in 2013 became the first openly gay man to play in a major North American league.