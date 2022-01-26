US bobsledder Williamson positive for virus, status unclear

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

U.S. Olympic bobsledder Josh Williamson has tested positive for COVID-19 and won’t fly with his teammates to China, though he remains hopeful of getting there in time for the Beijing Games. Williamson was expected to be part of the USA-1 four-man team in Beijing. He tested positive Sunday and revealed his status Wednesday. He has spent the last few days at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center, a U.S. Olympic & Paralympic training site in Southern California, along with many other members of the Beijing-bound bobsled and skeleton teams.