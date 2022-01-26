UNC wins despite shooting under 30%, a program first

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Caleb Love scored 16 points, RJ Davis added 13 and North Carolina defeated Boston College 58-47 on Wednesday night, winning for the first time in program history when shooting under 30%. The Tar Heels survived an off-night by their top scorer and ACC field-goal percentage leader Armando Bacot, who was only 1-of-10 shooting for six points though he had 18 rebounds. Bacot’s string of double-doubles ended at 10. Quinten Post scored 10 points to lead BC. T.J. Bickerstaff collected a career-tying 17 rebounds to go with seven points. Leading scorer Makai Aston-Langford had just four points.