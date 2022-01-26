Smith, No. 11 Baylor women edge Texas Tech 88-80

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — NaLyssa Smith scored 23 points, Sarah Andrews added 19 and No. 11 Baylor outscored Texas Tech 9-1 in the last 2 1/2 minutes for an 88-80 win. The Red Raiders, who trailed by 16 in the last minute of the first half, tied the game at 79 on a three-point play by Taylah Thomas with 2:36 to play. Andrews responded with a 3-pointer 18 seconds later and Texas Tech closed the game with two turnovers and three misses while Baylor went 6 of 8 from the foul line. Bryn Gerlich scored a career-high 22 points and had seven assists for the Red Raiders and Vivian Gray added 21.