Rapinoe, Lavelle re-sign with OL Reign

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle are back with OL Reign. The National Women’s Soccer League club re-signed Rapinoe to a one-year deal. Lavelle signed for two. Terms were not released. Rapinoe and Lavelle were on the U.S. team that won the World Cup in 2019. Both spent time away from the Reign last season because of the Tokyo Olympics. Rapinoe has been with the Reign since the team’s first season in 2013. She holds the club record for career goals with 40.