EASTON, Pa. — Sukhmail Mathon had 16 points, nine rebounds and five assists as Boston University beat Lafayette 81-62. Javante McCoy had 17 points for Boston University (14-8, 5-4 Patriot League). Walter Whyte added 13 points and nine rebounds. Fletcher Tynen had 12 points. Kyle Jenkins had 15 points for the Leopards (5-12, 2-4). Neal Quinn added 13 points. Leo O’Boyle had 12 points.