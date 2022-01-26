Kings guard Terence Davis out indefinitely with wrist injury

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Sacramento Kings guard Terence Davis will be out indefinitely after injuring his right wrist in Tuesday night’s 128-75 loss to the Boston Celtics. Davis took a hard fall during the game and the injury was announced afterward. Tests on Wednesday revealed damage to tendons in the wrist. Interim coach Alvin Gentry says the Kings are exploring treatment options for Davis. Davis has emerged as a prominent scorer and starter for the struggling Kings. The second-year player is averaging 10.4 points per game.