Joshua receives offer to pull out of rematch with Usyk

LONDON (AP) — Anthony Joshua’s promoter says the British heavyweight has received an offer to pull out of his rematch against Oleksandr Usyk to allow the Ukrainian to fight Tyson Fury for the title of undisputed world champion. Eddie Hearn says it might make sense “from a development point of view” for Joshua to agree to step aside and then fight the winner of Usyk-Fury. He didn’t reveal the value of the offer. The heavyweight division is in suspense while WBC champion Fury concludes drawn-out negotiations with mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte over a fight. The Fury and Whyte camps have been unable to come to an agreement and Fury could instead fight Usyk. Joshua lost to Usyk in September.