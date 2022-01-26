Freshman Lewis scores 33, No. 22 Marquette beats Seton Hall

By MATT SUGAM

Associated Press

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Justin Lewis scored a career-high 33 points to go along with nine rebounds and six assists, and No. 22 Marquette beat Seton Hall 73-63 on Wednesday night. Lewis, a redshirt freshman coming off Big East Player of the Week honors, was averaging 15.8 points coming into the game. The Golden Eagles have now won seven straight. Jamir Harris scored 16 points and Jared Rhoden had 14 points and nine rebounds for the Pirates. Marquette shot 50%, including 6 of 10 from 3-point range, in the first half and led 38-21 at the break. The Golden Eagles led by as many as 21 points in the second half.