Ducharme, No. 10 UConn top Morrow, DePaul 80-78

By JAY COHEN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Caroline Ducharme drove inside for a tiebreaking layup with 1.5 seconds left, and No. 10 UConn topped Aneesah Morrow and DePaul 80-78 in a wild matchup between the top teams in the Big East. Ducharme finished with 19 points as UConn earned its 20th straight win against DePaul in the series. Christyn Williams added 17 points after missing the previous three games because of COVID-19 protocols. The teams were originally scheduled to play on Dec. 31, but the matchup was postponed because of COVID-19 issues with the Huskies. Morrow had 30 points and 14 rebounds for DePaul, shaking off a right leg injury in the third quarter.