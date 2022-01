CHICAGO — Lucas Williamson matched his season high with 20 points as Loyola Chicago defeated Southern Illinois 59-47. Aher Uguak and Braden Norris had 13 points apiece for Loyola Chicago (15-3, 6-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Ben Coupet Jr. had 14 points for the Salukis (10-10, 3-5). Marcus Domask added 13 rebounds. Southern Illinois totaled 17 points in the first half, a season low for the team.