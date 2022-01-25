US downhill racer Johnson forced out of Beijing Olympics

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — The United States team for next month’s Olympics lost one of its top medal prospects when downhill racer Breezy Johnson said injury will force her to miss the Beijing Games. Johnson placed second in each of the three World Cup downhills she started this season. She then crashed in training runs before two races in January. Johnson announced the decision on her Instagram account. The 26-year-old racer damaged her knee after crashing in training last week in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy. The women’s Olympic downhill race is scheduled for Feb. 15.