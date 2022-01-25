Russian skater Kolyada out of Olympics with coronavirus

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian figure skater Mikhail Kolyada has been ruled out of next month’s Beijing Olympics after testing positive for the coronavirus. The Russian Figure Skating Federation says Kolyada tested positive ahead of traveling to a pre-Olympic training camp and has been replaced by Evgeni Semenenko. The federation says Kolyada first started feeling unwell several days ago and had not been training. Kolyada was the only member of Russia’s three-strong men’s team who had previously competed at the Olympics and the only former world championship medalist after winning bronze in 2018.