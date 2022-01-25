No injuries after explosion at Albanian soccer head’s home

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — An explosion has shaken the home of Albanian soccer federation president Armand Duka without causing injuries. Spokesman Andi Vercani says the explosion occurred Monday at Duka’s home in the western port city of Durres. The incident prompted European soccer’s ruling body UEFA to voice security concerns about the capital Tirana hosting the inaugural Europa Conference League final in May. UEFA said its officials will travel to Albania soon to discuss concerns about political interference in soccer there ahead of federation elections. If Duka was to lose the presidential vote in March, he would have to give up his seat on UEFA’s executive committee at elections due next year.