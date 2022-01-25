Meeks scores with 1.1 left, Charleston beats William & Mary

CHARLESTON, S.C. — John Meeks made a baseline jumper with 1.1 seconds remaining to give College of Charleston a 74-73 win over William & Mary. Reyne Smith had a season-high 25 points that included a 3-pointer with 1:02 remaining to give Charleston a 72-69 lead. Brandon Carroll had 16 points, nine rebounds, six steals and five blocks for the Tribe (4-16, 3-4). William & Mary trailed 63-50 with about eight minutes to play yet tied it three times in the closing minutes. The Tribe took their only lead after halftime, 73-72, on Ben Wright’s layup with nine seconds remaining.