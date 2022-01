PHILADELPHIA — Damian Dunn converted a go-ahead 3-point play with 36 seconds left to lead Temple to a 61-58 win over Cincinnati on Tuesday night. He made a jump shot, drew the foul, and converted the free throw to put the Owls ahead for good. Damian Dunn registered 18 points and six rebounds to lead the Owls. David DeJulius led the Bearcats with 15 points.