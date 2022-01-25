Georgia snaps nine-game SEC losing streak, beats Alabama

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Aaron Cook scored 15 points, Jabri Abdur-Rahim added 13 points and Georgia beat Alabama 82-76 to snap an eight-game losing streak. Georgia won its first conference game since Feb. 23, 2021, ending a streak of nine straight SEC losses. The Bulldogs were a 14-1/2 point underdog — making Alabama and Kent State the only teams this season with multiple losses as 14-point favorites, according to ESPN Stats & Information. Abdur-Rahim made two free throws with 4:09 left for Georgia’s first lead, 67-66, since 31-30 at the 4:20 mark of the first half. Keon Ellis made two free throws with 17.3 seconds left to pull Alabama within 81-76, and the Crimson Tide forced back-to-back tie-ups to get the ball back at 12.8. Ellis had an open 3-pointer from the top of the key but it was short.