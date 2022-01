KENT, Ohio (AP) — Andrew Garcia scored 18 points to lead five Kent State players in double figures and the Golden Flashes beat Western Michigan 75-64. Sincere Carry 14 points, VonCameron Davis and Malique Jacobs 11 apiece and Justyn Hamilton scored 10, grabbed 10 rebounds and distributed six assists. Lamar Norman Jr. had 22 points for the Broncos.