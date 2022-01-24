Where is Peng Shuai? T-shirts will be OK at Australian Open

By JOHN PYE

AP Sports Writer

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Restrictions which resulted in the removal of a spectator for wearing a T-shirt supporting Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai at the Australian Open have been overhauled after international backlash. Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley says it will OK for spectators to wear the shirts at Melbourne Park as long as they didn’t congregate in large groups or cause problems for other spectators. But he added: “If anyone’s coming on site with the express intent of disrupting the comfort and safety of our fans, they’re not welcome.” Activists are planning to distribute hundreds of shirts branded with the question “Where is Peng Shuai?” in time for Saturday’s Australian Open women’s final.