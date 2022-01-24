Watford fires Ranieri after falling into EPL relegation zone

WATFORD, England (AP) — Claudio Ranieri has been fired by Watford after 3 1/2 months in charge of the Premier League team that has just slipped into the relegation zone. Watford won two of its 13 league matches under the 70-year-old Ranieri. A 3-0 home loss to Norwich dropped Watford into the bottom three for the first time this season. Watford is looking for its third permanent manager of the season and its 16th in the last 10 years. Watford was the 18th different club in Ranieri’s long coaching career which reached its peak in 2016 when he guided Leicester to an improbable Premier League title.