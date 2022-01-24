Spanish Vuelta to return to Barcelona after 11-year absence

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The Spanish Vuelta will return to Barcelona in 2023 after an 11-year absence. The city will host the official start of the race with a time trial. The second stage will also finish in Barcelona. The last time La Vuelta stopped in Barcelona was in 2012, when the ninth stage went from Andorra to Montjuic. The city had hosted the race’s official departure in 1962. The last time it held a time trial was back in 1978. The initial three stages of this year’s Vuelta will take place in the Netherlands.