Ole Miss enters AP women’s poll for 1st time in 15 years

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

Mississippi is in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll for the first time in 15 years, coming in at No. 24. The Rebels are 17-2 and 7-0 on the road. They get a huge test Thursday with a trip to No. 1 South Carolina. The Gamecocks received 29 of the 30 first-place votes from a national media panel to remain the top team in the poll. Stanford, North Carolina State, Tennessee and Louisville round out the top five.