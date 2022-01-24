No. 7 Michigan keeps Purdue at bay in 3rd for 79-66 victory

By ABBY SNYDER

Associated Press

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Naz Hillmon scored 32 points and had 12 rebounds, and No. 7 Michigan dominated the paint in a 79-66 win over Purdue on Monday night. Leigha Brown added 13 points, 3 rebounds and 6 assists for the Wolverines (17-2, 8-1 Big Ten), and Emily Kiser contributed 12 points, 11 rebounds and 7 assists. The Wolverines took control of the game a little more than halfway through the first quarter and never relinquished it, leading Purdue by as much as 17. Rickie Woltman was the leading scorer for the Boilermakers (12-7, 3-5) with 11 points.