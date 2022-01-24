Lehner makes 34 saves, Golden Knights shut out Capitals 1-0

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Robin Lehner stopped all 34 shots he faced to help the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Washington Capitals, 1-0. It’s Lehner’s first shutout of the season and 17th of his NHL career. His biggest save came on Alex Ovechkin during a lengthy 5-on-3 power play in the second period. Michael Amadio scored the only goal for Vegas. The Golden Knights won a second consecutive game after losing their previous three. The Capitals have lost seven of their past 10 games. Vitek Vanecek made 28 saves in net for Washington.