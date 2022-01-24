Former Tour de France champ Bernal hospitalized after crash

BRUSSELS (AP) — Former Tour de France champion Egan Bernal has been taken to a hospital in a stable condition after a training crash in Colombia. Bernal’s team, Ineos Grenadiers, said in a brief statement that the 25-year-old Colombian rider was conscious when he arrived at the hospital on Monday. The team said Bernal was taking part in a training camp near his hometown. According to several media reports, Bernal was involved in a collision with a public transport bus and will undergo surgery for suspected fractures. In addition to the 2019 Tour de France, Bernal also claimed the Giro d’Italia title last year.