Dutch speedskater Jorien ter Mors retires from the sport

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Dutch speedskater Jorien ter Mors has retired from the sport. Ter Mors was the first female athlete to win Olympic medals in two disciplines at the same Winter Games. The 32-year-old speedskater won three long track gold medals and one short track bronze medal while competing at the 2014 and 2018 Olympics. She also won multiple world and continental titles. Ter Mors won gold in the 1,000 meters in long track and bronze in the 3,000-meter relay in short track at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.