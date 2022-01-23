No. 18 Georgia Tech women shut down No. 20 North Carolina

ATLANTA (AP) — Digna Strautmane had 14 points and 11 rebounds to lead No. 18 Georgia Tech to a 55-38 victory over slumping No. 20 North Carolina. Strautmane scored eight points and Lotta-Maj Lahtinen added seven as Georgia Tech built a 14-point lead in the first quarter. The Yellow Jackets still led by 14 heading to the fourth. Georgia Tech made 10 of 14 shots (71%) in the first quarter while the Tar Heels made 4 of 11 (36%). By game’s end Georgia Tech was down to 39% from the field and North Carolina finished at 29%. Kennedy Todd-Williams led the Tar Heels with 10 points.