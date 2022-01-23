Liverpool beats Palace 3-1 to cut City’s lead to 9 points

LONDON (AP) — Liverpool reduced the gap at the top of the Premier League to nine points after a 3-1 win at Crystal Palace. Virgil Van Dijk and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scored in the first half but Patrick Vieira’s side reduced the deficit through Odsonne Edouard’s goal after the break. Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker impressed with a string of saves before Fabinho scored a penalty in the 89th minute to seal the win that took advantage of leader Manchester City drawing at Southampton on Saturday.