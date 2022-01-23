Gouiri delivers standout display in Nice’s 2-0 win at Metz

PARIS (AP) — Amine Gouiri scored with a Panenka penalty kick and delivered an assist on Sunday as Nice moved back to second place in the French league standings with a 2-0 win at Metz. The result extended Nice’s winning run to five league matches and lifted the team to within eight points of leader Paris Saint-Germain. Nice has a two-point lead over third-place Marseille, which won 2-0 at Lens on Saturday. PSG later hosted Reims at the Parc des Princes.