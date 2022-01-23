Gonzaga suspends Stockton’s season tickets over mask rule

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Gonzaga has suspended John Stockton’s basketball season tickets after the Hall of Fame point guard refused to comply with the university’s mask mandate. Stockton confirmed the move in a Saturday interview with The Spokesman-Review. The prominent Gonzaga alum has claimed without evidence that more than 100 professional athletes have died after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Experts have told the AP there is “no scientific evidence” that either COVID-19 or the mRNA vaccines have increased sudden cardiac arrest, often referred to as SCA, among athletes.