Goggia eyes return for Olympic downhill after latest crash

By ANDREW DAMPF

AP Sports Writer

Sofia Goggia is going to need to recover in a hurry from a series of injuries following another crash if she’s going to be able to defend her Olympic downhill title next month. Goggia sprained her left knee and partially tore a cruciate ligament and suffered a “minor fracture” of the fibula bone in her leg when she did the splits at high speed then tumbled down the mountain during a World Cup super-G in Cortina d’Ampezzo. The Italian ski team says Goggia will start physical rehab on Monday with the aim of returning in time for the downhill at the Beijing Olympics on Feb. 15.