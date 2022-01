ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — Germany’s Natalie Geisenberger is a World Cup winner once again, just in time for the Olympics. Geisenberger got her first win of the season and 52nd singles victory of her career, holding off Madeleine Egle of Austria and Elina Vitola of Latvia in the final women’s race on the World Cup schedule. Germany’s Julia Taubitz was fourth, good enough to hold off Egle for the season points title.