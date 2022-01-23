Bayern routs Hertha 4-1 to restore 6-point Bundesliga lead

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich has outclassed Hertha Berlin to restore its six-point lead in the Bundesliga with a 4-1 win. The visitors should have won by even more as Bayern had a host of missed chances. It also had two goals rightly ruled out through VAR. Corentin Tolisso and Thomas Müller scored in the first half before Leroy Sané and Serge Gnabry rewarded Bayern’s dominance in the second. Substitute Jurgen Ekkelenkamp scored seconds after coming on for Hertha’s consolation goal. Hertha had four attempts on goal compared to the visitors’ 30. Leipzig defeated Wolfsburg 2-0 in the early game. It stretched the visitors’ winless run to 11-games.