Wolves on a roll, beat Brentford 2-1 in EPL ‘drone’ game

LONDON (AP) — Ruben Neves has scored a late goal to give Wolverhampton a 2-1 victory over Brentford in a Premier League game interrupted for almost 20 minutes because of a drone that hovered above the field. Ivan Toney’s volley in the 71st minute offset João Moutinho’s goal for Wolves three minutes into the second half. Moutinho then laid a pass off to Neves who scored in the 78th. The game was halted in the 34th minute because of a drone hovering above the field at Brentford Community Stadium in west London. Play resumed with 19 minutes remaining in the first half, which ended 71 minutes after the match had started.