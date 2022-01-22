Titans waste top seed again with Henry’s return not enough

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Pro Football Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans had the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage along with Derrick Henry making a return just in time for the postseason. Once again, playing in Music City just wasn’t enough for this franchise. Not with all the mistakes the Titans made Saturday in losing their AFC divisional game to Cincinnati 19-16. Left tackle Taylor Lewan calls it super shocking. The Titans (12-6) lost for the third time as the AFC’s No. 1 seed with this joining a pair of divisional losses to Baltimore after the 2000 and 2008 seasons. This also is the second straight playoff loss at home for Tennessee.