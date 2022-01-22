The Latest: Barty, Nadal on court on Day 7 Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Play has started on Day 7 at the Australian Open and the temperature is expected to top 93 degrees Fahrenheit (34 Celsius) as the fourth round begins. Former U.S. Open finalist Madison Keys faces a tough encounter with eighth-seed Spaniard Paula Badosa in the opening fourth-round match on Rod Laver Arena. Top-ranked Ashleigh Barty will continue her bid to break a long Australian Open drought when she plays No. 60-ranked Amanda Anisimova. In the men’s draw, Rafael Nadal will continue his quest for a men’s record 21st Grand Slam singles title when he takes on French left-hander Adrian Mannarino, while No. 3 Alexander Zverev faces a tricky match against Canada’s Denis Shapovalov.