S. Dakota St. stays perfect in Summit; topples W. Illinois

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Baylor Scheierman scored 17 points and Zeke Mayo and Douglas Wilson scored 15 apiece and South Dakota State remained unbeaten in Summit League play beating Western Illinois 93-75. Matt Dentlinger’s basket broke a 21-all tie, started an 8-0 Jackrabbits run and South Dakota State led the rest of the way. South Dakota State led 40-29 at halftime and went on to a 53-point second half. Trenton Massner scored 24 points for Western Illinois.