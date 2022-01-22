Puerto Rico’s Nieves regains lead at Latin America Amateur

LA ROMANA, Dominican Republic (AP) — Roberto Nieves of Puerto Rico regained the lead with a fast start and a steady nerve late for a 2-under 70 and a one-shot advantage going into the final round of the Latin America Amateur Championship. At stake for the winner is a spot in the Masters in April and the British Open at St. Andrews in July, along with being exempt into the final stage of U.S. Open qualifying. Nieves had the lead after the first round with a 66, only to fall four shots behind Julian Perico of Peru going into the weekend on the Teeth of the Dog course at Casa de Campo.