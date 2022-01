TOWSON, Md. — Shykeim Phillips had 18 points to lead five UNC Wilmington players in double figures as the Seahawks won their eighth consecutive game, edging past Towson 81-77 in overtime. Jaylen Sims added 15 points for the Seahawks on Saturday. Jaylen Fornes chipped in 13, Jamahri Harvey scored 12 and James Baker Jr. had 10. Cam Holden led the Tigers with 18 points and seven rebounds.