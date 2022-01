RADFORD, Va. — Drew Pember had a career-high 41 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as UNC Asheville beat Radford 78-74 in overtime. Pember was three-points shy of tying the school record set by Mickey Gibson in a game against Washington and Lee — now a Division III member — in the 1969-70 season. Pember shot 4 for 6 from deep and shot 15 for 16 from the foul line. Rashun Williams had 18 points for the Highlanders.